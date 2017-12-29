Update: Fatal Crash On Highway 108

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 12:30pm: Traffic is again moving in both directions of Highway 108 at the site of the fatal crash, according to the CHP. Travel with caution in the area as emergency responders are on scene this afternoon. There is one confirmed fatality and multiple other injuries. No additional information is immediately available.

Update at 11:43am: The CHP reports that the crash on Highway 108 at the Yosemite junction has resulted in a fatality. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for a traffic delay on Highway 108.

Original story posted at 11:30am: Tuolumne County, CA — There is a two vehicle accident on Highway 108 near the Highway 120 Yosemite Junction that is causing traffic delays.

The CHP reports that a blue Jeep and white caravan collided and an ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity.

