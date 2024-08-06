Wildlife Project Will Impact Sonora Pass Travelers Trying To Visit Bridgeport

Highway 395 planned closure View Photo

Bridgeport, CA — Caltrans is giving an early heads up that Highway 395 will be fully closed between Highway 108 and Bridgeport starting on September 4 and continuing through September 19.

The closure will be so that crews can install wildlife under-crossings as part of the Sonora Pass Junction Shoulders Project.

Caltrans adds, “Each plate pipe archway under-crossing will measure more than 70 feet in length and stand between 9.5 feet and 11 feet high. With 69 reported wildlife collisions since 2002, Caltrans biologists identified this stretch of US 395 as a crossing hotspot for the West Walker herd of mule deer. The addition of two oversized culverts and fencing to direct animals away from traffic aims to reduce wildlife mortality rates.”

Because of the location, there will be limited detours available.

From Caltrans:

-Northbound travelers can take Highway 182 from Bridgeport and connect with Nevada Route 338.

-Southbound travelers can connect with Nevada Route 208 at Holbrook Junction and take 338 south.

Highway 395 through the communities of Bridgeport, Walker, Coleville, and Topaz will remain open throughout the closure and will still connect to Highway 108 Sonora Pass. See the map for more information on the closure (highlighted in red).