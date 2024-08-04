Another Excessive Heat Warning

Sun and Smoke View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley and the Mariposa County foothills, from 10 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Wednesday.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast with high temperatures ranging from 103 to 108 degrees.

Warm overnight lows on Tuesday night will be around 70 degrees in rural areas and 80 degrees in urban areas.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.