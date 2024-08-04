Highway Roadwork At The Beginning Of August

Caltrans Dist 10 wildfire fuel reduction work View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, August 4th to the 10th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4, Monday through Friday at Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road traffic breaks for highway construction will continue. The work is scheduled from 7 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Tipton House Road to Country Club Drive for utility work Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM until 3:30 PM.

On Highway 4 at Main Street long-term left shoulder utility work will continue through October 30, 2024 from 9 AM until 3 PM.

On Highway 12 from Pine Street to Lime Creek Road the right shoulder will be restricted for sign/banner work Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM. Also on Highway 12 in Valley Springs one-way traffic restrictions will allow a sign work on Thursday between 9 AM and 2 PM on Highway 12 in the area of Cedar Street and on Friday the same hours at Pine Street.

On Highway 26 from Heinemann Lane to Barbour Road there will be one-way traffic control for sign/banner work. The work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 2 PM.

On Highway 26 at Silver rapids Road the right shoulder of the road will be restricted for sign/banner work. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 26 at Sky High Drive one-way traffic control will allow for AC paving. The work is planned for Tuesday from 6 AM to 2 PM.

On Highway 26 at the end of the passing lane at Alabama Hill to Upper Dorray Road the left and right shoulder of the road will be restricted for survey work. The work is planned Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through at least August 31, 2024. Caltrans notes that all trailered vehicles are NOT recommended due to reduced traffic lane width.

On Highway 26 from Barney Way to Main Street there will be one-way traffic control for utility work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 from Avenue B to Highway 26 the sign and banner work will restrict the right shoulder of the road. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.