Winter Break At Yosemite National Park

Numerous visitors are expected to visit Yosemite National Park during this week between Christmas and New Year Day.

Yosemite National Park Ranger and Spokesperson Jamie Richards was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Winter is a great time to visit” said Richards, “Winter photographs, winter hiking and the beauty of Yosemite at this time of the year is something that should not be missed.”

Family ice skating is a popular activity at this time of the year and once there is enough snow, folks can go snow skiing at Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area. Visitors are encouraged to find out the ice rink and ski area conditions and open hours from Yosemite Hospitality in advance.

Richards reminds everyone that the rule regarding wildlife is to observe all animals from a distance of 100 feet away.

“Also, be sure to prepare for winter driving conditions,” says Richards. “We are located in the Sierra and the weather can change rapidly.”

Glacier Point Road and Tioga Pass Road are closed at this time of the year but all other roads are open.

Visitors are also reminded to use caution when approaching ice covered ponds and lakes. Sometimes lakes can support people walking on top of the ice, but that is not always the case.

In January, the entrance fee will be waived on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 15th). All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park will not be waived.

Written by Mark Truppner.