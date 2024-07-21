New Week, More Heat

Sonora Triple Digit Heat View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Monday until 11 PM Wednesday. At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the central San Joaquin Valley.

Hot conditions are forecast, with high temperatures ranging from 100 to 111 degrees. Expect warm overnight low temperatures, from the upper 60s to the lower 80s.

Widespread Major to Extreme HeatRisk is expected.

This level of heat could impact outdoor activities. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.