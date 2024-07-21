Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Coyote Fire burring in Milton area of Calaveras County -- PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 7:45 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of the Coyote Fire burning in the Milton area of Calaveras County, near the Stanislaus County line. The fire is estimated at 300 acres, with 20 percent containment. The flames broke out in some grass along Milton Road south of Rock Creek Road around 6:40 p.m. Crews will continue to work towards full containment while checking for hotspots and mopping up into the night. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 7:11 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a fire in the Milton area of Calaveras County, near the Stanislaus County line.

It has been dubbed the Coyote Fire. It broke out in some grass along Milton Road, South of Rock Creek Road. The blaze is estimated at over 100 acres with a rapid spread. Fire officials report that crews are getting a handle on the flames, as they are using roadways along with fire retardant to contain the blaze. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.