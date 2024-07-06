Dangerous Heat From The Central Valley To The Sierra Nevada

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Valley floor) from 10 AM this morning until 10 AM Monday. The Heat Advisory that is already in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 11 PM Tuesday. Additionally, the Excessive Heat Warning currently in effect for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley will also continue until 11 PM Tuesday. Finally, the Excessive Heat Warning currently in effect for Mariposa County and the central San Joaquin Valley, has been extended until 3 AM Saturday July 13th.

High temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal. This is creating dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures ranging from 95 to 120, depending on your exact location. Widespread areas of Major to Extreme HeatRisk are expected.

Such well-above-normal temperatures, even for the high Sierra Nevada, will have a significant impact and make the extended Holiday weekend outdoor activities more likely to cause heat-related illnesses than most folks are used to, even at the upper elevations.

This level of rare, long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects everyone, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There will be impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There is limited overnight relief with low temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 80s.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.