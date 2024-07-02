Update: Fire In Jamestown Stopped

Flat Fire in Jamestown -- CAL Fire TCU photo View Photo

Update at 12:10 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the spread of the Flat Fire burning off O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire has grown from half an acre to 1.5 acres. A small crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:51 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — Air and ground resources are battling the Flat Fire off O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The grass fire is near the New Peoria Flat Road, New Melones Dam Road, and O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is a half-acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. We’ll update you as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.