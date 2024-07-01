Record Independence Day Travel Expected To Draw Millions

Sonora, CA– AAA forecasts a record-breaking Independence Day holiday, with an estimated 71 million Americans set to travel nationwide over an extended period. This represents a 5 percent increase from 2023’s 67.4 million travelers and an 8 percent rise from pre-pandemic levels.

For the first time, AAA’s outlook includes the entire week surrounding July 4th, from the preceding Saturday to the following Sunday. Approximately 8.76 million Californians are expected to travel during this nine-day period, reflecting a 5 percent increase from last year. While 79 percent of Californians will travel by car, air travel has surged by 12.3 percent since 2019.

“Californians are opting to take longer trips with Independence Day falling on a Thursday,” said Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Northern California. “This further fuels summer travel demand that is showing no signs of slowing down.”

AAA Northern California offers these tips for travelers: Stay Informed : Gas prices are lower than in 2023, but a potentially active hurricane season could impact costs. Airfares are 2 percent cheaper than last year, averaging $800 for a domestic round-trip flight.

: Gas prices are lower than in 2023, but a potentially active hurricane season could impact costs. Airfares are 2 percent cheaper than last year, averaging $800 for a domestic round-trip flight. Exercise Patience : Road congestion will peak on July 3, 7, and 8. Travel early in the morning to avoid traffic, and avoid rush hours from 2 to 7 p.m. Air travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and minimize checked luggage to expedite check-in.

: Road congestion will peak on July 3, 7, and 8. Travel early in the morning to avoid traffic, and avoid rush hours from 2 to 7 p.m. Air travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure and minimize checked luggage to expedite check-in. Be Prepared: Nearly 800,000 roadside service calls are anticipated nationwide during the holiday week, including 177,000 in California. A pre-trip vehicle inspection can help prevent common breakdowns.