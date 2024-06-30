Excessive Heat Warning During Independence Day

Lake Don Pedro Fireworks View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Saturday. Additionally, the Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mariposa County, the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and the Central San Joaquin Valley, has been extended from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 AM Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected. There is a 75% probability of high temperatures at 105 degrees or hotter.

The heat could significantly impact outdoor Independence Day Holiday activities.

The hottest temperatures are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Resultant widespread Major HeatRisk will be a factor, with areas of Extreme HeatRisk. HeatRisk will be Major or Level 3 of 4 initially, then become Extreme or Level 4 of 4, from the 4th of July into the weekend.

This level of rare, long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects everyone, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

There will be impacts likely in most health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There will be limited overnight relief with low temperatures from the mid 60s to near 80 degrees. There is a 75% probability of minimum temperatures at 73 degrees or warmer.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed by continuing to monitor MyMotherLode.com