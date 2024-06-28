Two Days Left To Give Blood And Get Rewarded

Sonora, CA — As World Blood Donor Day was this month, the Red Cross is pushing to get donors to give blood before the end of the month and get a reward.

The day is meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse, and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. The American Red Cross stresses, “Blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.”

Red Cross officials are asking the public to prioritize blood or platelet donation this summer, even though they know they are competing against record-breaking travel and severe weather conditions that are expected to persist all season long, possibly preventing donors from donating. They counter that spending time giving blood saves lives, stating: “When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients.”

The Red Cross provided these rules for giving blood:

A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent was allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

To incentivize people to donate, those who give blood until June 30, 2024, get a $15 e-gift card from a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment to be eligible for the gift card, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).