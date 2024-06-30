Short Week of July Roadwork Planned

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

There are several Caltrans road projects that are planned for the first week of July in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between between Grizzley Road and Old Priest Grade Road for shoulder work Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Overnight utility work on Washington Street from Stockton to Bradford Street will be done Sunday at 9:30pm until 7 am. Then Tuesday night paving in that area will begin Tuesday at 8 pm until Wednesday at 6 am.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between O’Hara Drive in Sonora to Flume Road in Tuttletown for tree work will continue Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. This project is expected to continue at various locations through late July.

Highway 4/Main Street will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm for the July 4th Main Street Parade and Events in Mokelumne Hill on Thursday. The Moke Hill Lions Club is hosting the event, the Parade will begin at 11:00 AM and will conclude by 12:00 PM.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues, excluding the holiday, through July 31, 2024.

Motorists should expect 10 to 15-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.