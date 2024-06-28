Excessive Heat Will Impact The Fourth Of July

Lake Don Pedro Fireworks View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from Tuesday morning through Friday evening. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch will also be in effect for Mariposa County, the Central San Joaquin Valley and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Tuesday morning through Saturday (July 6th).

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with high temperatures ranging from 105 to 115 degrees.

The hottest temperatures are expected beginning Wednesday and continuing into next weekend.

There will be limited overnight relief with low temperatures from the upper 60s to around 80 degrees.

The result will be widespread major to extreme heat risk. The heat could significantly impact outdoor Holiday activities.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.