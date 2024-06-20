Don Pedro Lake View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, this Saturday from 11 AM through 8 PM. Additionally, a Heat Advisory has been issued for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Saturday through 11 AM Monday.

High temperatures will range between 100 to 108 degrees.

Little relief is expected from the heat during the overnight hours on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. The warmest lows will be in the foothills.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat. Widespread moderate heat risk is expected, with areas of major heat risk likely.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.