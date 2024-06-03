Excessive Heat Warning This Week

Sunshine in Sonora View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Thursday. Additionally, an Excessive Warning will also be in place for the Mariposa County foothills and the Central San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday.

Dangerously hot conditions are forecast, with temperatures ranging from 95 to 108 degrees.

The hottest temperatures are expected Wednesday.

Such temperatures will bring a widespread major heat risk. Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be limited overnight relief, with low temperatures ranging from the 60s to the mid 70s.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

The hot temperatures may linger into Friday.

