First Week In June Highway Work

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, June 2 – 8 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for slope repair Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Ponderosa Lane and Hopper Street for sidewalk work Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Moccasin Switchback Road and State Route 120 for tree work beginning Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 an alternating lane moving closure of northbound and southbound lanes between Highway 120 and Mount Bullion in Mariposa County, will allow for pavement marker replacement beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 the moving, alternating closure of eastbound and westbound lanes from Sanguinetti Road in Sonora to the Sonora Pass will allow for a striping operation beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 another moving, alternating lane closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes from Via Estate Road near Sonora to Jenness Park Road near Cold Springs will allow for a sweeping operation beginning Monday, through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks of 10-minutes from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road will allow for construction Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Main Street to Parrotts Ferry Road for utility work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Tipton House Road to Country Club Drive will allow for utility work beginning Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line to Highway 26 East for tree work will begin Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through at least July 31, 2024.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.