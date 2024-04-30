Clear
Investigation Into A Reported Robbery At Walmart

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are on the scene of a reported robbery at the Walmart Store.

Sonora Police dispatch did confirm to Clarke Broadcasting that an incident occurred at the retailer but could not disclose more information. There are reports that suspects went into the store and removed three registers, then ran out of the store. There is a current investigation underway, and we will have updates as they become available.

