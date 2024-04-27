Perfect Conditions For Opening Of Trout Season

Sonora, CA – Grab that pole and head to your favorite fishing hole tomorrow, as conditions are perfect for the trout season opener tomorrow.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has prepared for the event with freshly stocked lakes and mild weather. The 2024 opener starts on Saturday, April 27, one hour before sunrise across many counties.

“In 2023, the historical winter kept a lot of the lakes frozen, making it hard to fish,” said CDFW Fisheries Supervisor Nick Buckmaster. “This year the lakes are thawed, and we were able to stock more fish in more lakes with our hatcheries operating at nearly full production.”

The CDFW’s new License App allows residents and non-residents to display California sport fishing licenses and validations on their mobile devices, replacing a physical license, as detailed in an earlier story here.

Current fishing conditions can be found at local visitor centers, chambers of commerce, sporting goods stores, and resorts. CDFW stocking schedules can be found on the Fish Planting Schedule, here. Anglers must possess a valid California sport fishing license for fishing within state boundaries, which can be purchased at CDFW’s Online License Sales and Services website or through a licensed sales agent. For beginners, the CDFW Recruit, Retain, Reactivate (R3) webpage offers resources, programs, regulations, and tutorials.