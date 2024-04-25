Clear
Traffic Delays Anticipated On Tuolumne Road

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reminds travelers that 15-minute delays should be anticipated on Tuolumne Road today.

The district will be doing sanitary sewer flushing work from 8 am – 3 pm (Thursday, April 25). The work area is between Mono Way and Hess Avenue. Travelers are urged to take alternate routes if possible.

Flaggers will be directing traffic during the flushing operations. The district reports that sanitary flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.

