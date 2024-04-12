Yosemite Park Snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park, above 6,000 feet.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be effective this Saturday, from 11 AM until 11 PM.

Snow is in the forecast.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to one foot.

Winds may gust as high as fifty-five mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of Friday morning, there are no chain or snow tire restrictions on Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), up to the current closure gate at Snow Park. Additionally, there are no chain or snow tire restrictions on Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), up to the current closure gate at Lake Alpine. There are also no chain or snow tire restrictions on Highway 120 (Tioga Pass), up to the closure gate at Crane Flat. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.