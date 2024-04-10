Tuolumne County Home Prices Up From First Quarter of Last Year

1st Quarter 2024 MLS Statistics View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports the total number of residential sales in the first quarter of this year is up 9-percent from last year.

The median home price also rose to $400,000, an increase of 7-percent. In 2023, the median home price was $374,000. There were 145 home sales during the first quarter of this year, compared to 133 during the same period last year.

The association reports 236 active listings as of Monday (4/8), with 14-percent of those, or 34 homes, listed for under $300,000. The amount of time on the market has increased by 11-percent, from 107 days in 2023 to 119 days in the first quarter of 2024. The most expensive listing was more than $1.3 million, or 63-percent higher than the same quarter last year. The lowest price was $90,001, which is 58-percent higher.

The data indicates that entry-level homes remain the hardest to find. The average price sold in the first quarter of 2024 was up 13-percent. The number of homes selling for under $300,000 climbed by 24-percent, the number under $200,000 increased by 50-percent, and those under $175,000 were up by 20-percent. More stats are in the image box.