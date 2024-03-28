An Easter Weekend Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 8 AM Friday to 5 PM Easter Sunday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 4,000 feet, from 11 AM Friday until 5 PM Sunday.

The heaviest snow is forecast from Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning, with snow accumulation rates of up to one inch per hour.

The snow levels will range between 3,500 to 4,500 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation will range from eight inches to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust as high as thirty-five to fifty mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible this weekend from delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls. The hazardous conditions will impact Easter Holiday weekend travelers.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle, in case of an emergency.