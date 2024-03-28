Former California Controller Yee Enters Governor’s Race

CA Controller Betty Yee Speaks In Sonora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Betty Yee, the former Controller, is jumping into the race to be California’s next governor in 2026.

Betty Yee, a San Francisco native born to Chinese immigrant parents, would be the first woman to become California’s governor. She aims to address affordability, transparency, and the climate crisis. Yee, who currently serves as vice chair of the California Democratic Party, believes that together they can make California more affordable for families.

“Things in California just don’t add up anymore. Families are working harder than ever, but the cost of housing, food, college, childcare, elder care, and more is moving out of our reach,” Yee said in a statement. “Together, we have the grit and the power to make California add up for all of us again.”

The race to replace outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom, who terms out in 2027, will compete with a diverse pool of candidates, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and outgoing state Senate leader Toni Atkins. Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is Filipino but has not yet tossed his hat into the ring, is also considering a chance to lead the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Yee also served as the budget director for Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and was elected as a member of the California State Board of Equalization. As controller, she was responsible for disbursing state funds, auditing government agencies, and serving on more than 70 boards and commissions.