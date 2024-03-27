Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair Coming Next Week

Booths at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair will be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, on Thursday April 4th from 4 to 7 PM.

JoLynn Miller, spokesperson for the Volunteer Fair, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Around seventy-five service/volunteer organizations will be participating at the completely free event. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The public will be able to find out what each organization or group is all about, what they do and what their volunteer needs are. There will be plenty of pamphlets, brochures and other items handed out.

Miller is a graduated member of the Leadership Tuolumne County Class of 2018. This Fair began that year as a service project of that class.

“April is National Volunteer Month and after seeing so many volunteer organizations in Tuolumne County, we decided to put this Fair on as a class,” said Miller. “We thought that people will want to see the large number of local organizations, all based in Tuolumne County, all in one spot, so that they can find and discover the variety of opportunities here.”

The Tuolumne County Volunteer Fair has been a proven success. This year the expenses to put on the Volunteer Fair are being paid for by the Sonora Area Foundation. The Fair is hosted by Blue Zones and ‘Love Tuolumne County’.

According to Miller, there are health benefits to volunteering. Additionally, new friends are made and there is an overall sense of community pride in making a difference.

For more information and a complete listing of all of the organizations participating, log on to TCVFair.org

