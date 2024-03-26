Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 11 AM Wednesday until 11 AM Thursday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 5,500 feet, from 8 PM Wednesday until 5 PM Thursday.

The heaviest snow will occur from late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

The snow levels will start out around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, before dropping down to 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Thursday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevation, will range from half-a-foot to as much as two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph. especially on exposed ridgetops and along the crest. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult from delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls.

If you must travel, slow down, use caution. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A second wave of snow is expected Friday through Saturday with moderate travel impacts.