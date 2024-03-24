Last Week Of March Road Projects

Here are the road projects that are planned for the last week of March.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at State Route 12 for utility work will begin Monday, March 250, through Thursday, March 28, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 Bridge work at the Mokelumne River will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8:00 until 4:00 p.m. The South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge guardrail and bridge work will continue through Sunday, June 30, 2024

On Highway 120 at Sweet Water Road and Saw Mill Mountain Area/Hardin Hill Court Sandhouse traffic will be limited to one-way for slope repair and clearning. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As detailed here Tuolumne County Public Works will continue drainage work on Tuolumne Road North from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for about the next two weeks.

Crews have been checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. The project was updated as going to last through early-May. Planned one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge will cause 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.