Winter Storm Watch This Weekend

Highway 108 Sonora Pass (File Photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Friday morning until late Saturday night.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels will start out between 5,000 to 7,000 feet on Friday, before dropping down to 3,500 to 4,500 feet on Saturday.

The total snow accumulations could range between one to three feet. The higher you go, the more you snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel might be very difficult from delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls.

Heaviest accumulations will be Friday evening and night.

Currently, Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions. There are no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate at Snow Park. There are also no restrictions on Highway 4 up to the closure gate a Lake Alpine. Finally, there are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the closure gate at Crane Flat.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.