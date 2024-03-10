Calaveras Road Projects

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Here are the few road projects that are planned for the second week of March.

On Highway 4 shoulder closures are planned from Lower Moran Road to Lakemont Drive for survey work beginning Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 utility work at Highway 12 will limit traffic to one-way Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 guardrail work at the North and South Fork of the Mokelumne River will also limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highways 49 one-way traffic control from Centennial Road to Highway 4 is planned for night-time utility work beginning done Sunday, March 10, through Friday, March 15, 2024, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 at Rasberry Lane/Hardscabble Street one-way traffic control will allow for sign or banner work. The work is planned for Tuesday, March 12, from 8 am to 11 am.

There is no planned Caltrans work in Tuolumne County this week but crews have been checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of March. Planned one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge will cause 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.