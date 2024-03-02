Blizzard Warning Continues This Weekend

Snow falling on HWY in Arnold (file photo) View Photo

The Blizzard Warning, currently in effect for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the upper elevations of Yosemite National Park, will remain in effect until 10 AM Sunday. The Winter Storm Warning issued for Mariposa County above 2,500 feet, will also continue until 10 AM Sunday.

The snow levels will continue to lower to around 1,500 to 2,500 feet.

Blizzard conditions will continue this morning. The intense snowfall rates at times, range from two to four inches per hour.

There may be minor snow accumulations at the 2,000 foot elevation. Half-a-foot to a foot of snow is likely above 2,500 feet. Eight inches to a foot-and-a-half of additional accumulation is forecast above 3,000 feet. Three to five feet of additional snow accumulation is expected above 4,500 feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as sixty-five to seventy mph, especially on exposed ridgetops of the Sierra Nevada and along the crest. Widespread blowing snow will create blizzard conditions, with white-out conditions and near zero visibility. Very strong winds, combined with a heavy snow load could cause extensive tree damage and extended power outages. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, so be sure to secure them. Wind chills as low as fifteen to twenty below zero can be expected.

Expect extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions with extended road closures likely. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Delay travel plans, if at all possible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. The kit should include tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in case of an emergency. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.