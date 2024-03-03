Planned Roadwork Schedule

Weather may impact the few road projects that are planned for the first week of March.

On Highway 4 shoulder closures are planned from Lower Moran Road to McKenzie Avenue for survey work beginning Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highways 49 one-way traffic control from Gun Club Road to Centennial Road is planned for utility work beginning Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There is no planned Caltrans work in Tuolumne County this week.

Crews have been checking the structural integrity of the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge on Highway 120, as required by the Federal Highway Administration. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of March. Planned one-way traffic control from a half-mile east of the bridge to a half-mile west of the bridge will cause 10-minute delays. Traffic control is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to weather, availability of equipment, traffic incidents, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.