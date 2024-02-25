Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory For Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 PM tonight until 4 AM Tuesday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park, from midnight tonight until 4 AM Tuesday.

Snow is forecast.

On Monday morning, the snow levels will be around 5,500 to 6,500 feet. It will lower down to 4,500 to 5,500 feet by Monday evening.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range between four inches to fifteen inches.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of this morning, there are no chain, snow tire or four wheel drive restrictions on Highway 108 (closed at Snow Park), Highway 4 (closed at Lake Alpine), Highway 120 (closed at Crane Flat), or Highway 88 (Carson Pass).