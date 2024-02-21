Biden Asked If Newsom Is ‘Plan B’

CA Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden View Photo

Los Angeles, CA — President Joe Biden is spending three days in California and fundraising ahead of the November General Election which is expected to be a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

The campaign announced ahead of the visit that Biden had collected $42 million in contributions during January.

As he was leaving for the state yesterday, he was asked by reporters in a press gaggle whether Governor Gavin Newsom should get ready to be Plan B, if Biden for some reason cannot continue the campaign. Biden laughed off and ignored the question and quickly pivoted the topic to sanctions on Russia.

Biden held a fundraiser Tuesday evening at the home of billionaire Haim Saban in Los Angeles and will later hold private events in San Francisco and Los Altos Hills.