Holiday Weekend With Rain, Wind And Snow

Rain in Sonora View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM this morning until 4 AM Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 10 AM this morning until 10 AM Sunday.

Snow is forecast. The heaviest snow is expected this evening.

The snow levels will range from 5,500 to 6,500 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from four inches to one foot. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest.

Travel delays and periods of difficult travel will be possible.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from 2 PM this afternoon until 10 PM this evening.

Southeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely, with possible gusts up to forty-five mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Please try to secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Also beware that a Flood Watch has been issued for the Yosemite Valley floor, Mariposa County and the central San Joaquin Valley from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night. A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rain from a strong storm system, along with brief heavy rain from thunderstorms will bring the potential for urban and small stream flooding, with rises on mainstem rivers.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be an overall possibility. It could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Mudslides and rockslides are possible in steep canyons and hillsides.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Finally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night and Monday.

The snow levels will range from 6,000 to 7,000 feet Sunday evening. This will lower to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet by Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel with snow covered roads, reduced visibility at times, chain controls and possible road closures. Slow down and use caution while traveling, however travel is not advised.

If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.