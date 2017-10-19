Forecast For High Country Snow To Close Passes

Highway 108 Sonora Pass Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Local Sierra Nevada mountain passes will close later today in anticipation of winter-like conditions overnight.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at Kennedy Meadows beginning at 3pm and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at Lake Alpine starting at 9pm. Caltrans adds that Yosemite National Park plans to close Highway 120 Tioga Pass at 5pm. It is unclear when the passes will reopen as it is dependent on how much snow arrives.

The National Weather Service reports that a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada will go into effect at 11pm today and continue until 11am on Friday for elevations above 6,500 ft. Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are projected. A dusting of snow is expected as low as 5,000 ft. when the system moves out on Friday morning.

