The Storm Has Arrived

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Mother Lode, the Yosemite Valley floor and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, through late tonight.

Rain early this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. Thunderstorms and/or heavy and excessive rainfall could lead to local flooding issues.

Excessive runoff might result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Mud and rock slides will be possible.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet until 4 PM Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada through 4 AM Saturday.

Heavy snow will continue above 5,000 feet. The heaviest snow is likely this morning.

The snow levels will continue to range between 4,000 to 5,000 feet today, and then lower to 3,500 feet on Friday morning.

A foot-and-a-half to two feet of additional snow accumulation is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as fifty to fifty-five mph, especially across exposed ridgetops and along the crest. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible from travel delays, snow covered roads, reduced visibility at times, chain controls and road closures.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.