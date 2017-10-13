Grand Opening Of Liberty Hall In Sonora This Saturday

USA Flag Enlarge

Liberty Hall in downtown Sonora will open to the public this Saturday at 10 AM and remain open throughout the day.

Suzanne Cruz, President of the Liberty Institute USA, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“The Institute was formed by a group of local citizens to address the intent of our Founding Fathers”, said Cruz. “Our liberty, financial future and health is at risk due to the growing economic debt and deteriorating morals.”

Liberty Hall is located in downtown Sonora at 161 South Washington, across the street from the Sonora Inn. Liberty Hall will operate as a museum, book store and lecture hall that includes classes.

According to Cruz, there is no political affiliation with Liberty Institute USA.

“The Liberty Institute is based on four principles: free markets, limited governments, individual liberty and personal responsibility,” said Cruz. “We are non-partisan. That’s why we made the Hall look exactly like Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was written and the Constitution of the United States of America was debated and adopted. Liberty Hall will be open to everyone, just like Independence Hall is open to everyone.”

In order to keep the Hall open and provide educational services to the community, supporters are encouraged to become members. This will help fund the facility and various programs.

Liberty Institute USA is a non-profit 501c3. The mission is to educate and inform the public about key economic ideas and principles that our nation was founded on.

For those who would like to support the Liberty Institute, Patriot Membership is $150 a year. Founder Membership is $500 a year.

For information call 209-770-5025. Beginning next week, a website will be available at www.libertyinstituteusa.org

Written by Mark Truppner.