Governor Brown Briefed On State’s Wildfires

California Governor Jerry Brown joined the state’s top emergency management officials to hold a briefing on wildfires yesterday at the State Operations Center in Mather, CA.

Brown was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

With multiple fires burning across the state and major impacts to property and critical infrastructure, the State Operations Center is activated at its highest level. Those who were present included the leaders of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard.

Earlier this week, the Governor declared a state of emergency for Solano County, Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, and Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of multiple fires, and requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the Northern California fires, which was approved on Tuesday.

Brown issued the following statement after the White House approved the gubernatorial request for federal assistance to help with the impacts of wildfires burning in Northern California:

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency has responded promptly to assist California in fighting these terrible fires. I appreciate the fast response from the President.”

