Four Structures Destroyed In Point Fire

Point Fire Near West Point Enlarge

West Point, CA — CAL Fire has released updated information on two fires burning in Calaveras County.

The Point Fire in the West Point area remains 130 acres but the containment has climbed from 25 to 50 percent. Four structures were destroyed in the blaze that broke out Monday around 4:30 a.m. along Highway 26 and Higdon Road. Residents along Higdon, Higdon Spink and Spink roads were evacuated but that order was lifted around 5:30 p.m. last night. The highway has reopened with restrictions in the fire area.

Additionally, CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that the vegetation fire that broke out around 11:30 a.m. Monday along Murphys Grade Road near Rolleri Ranch Road in Angels Camp remains at 33 acres in size with 75 percent containment. She adds crews have made progress on the fire as one engine is on scene working that blaze.

