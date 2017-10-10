Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Forward Rate Stopped

Update at 3:30 p.m.: Fire crews are getting a handle on a vegetation fire in Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that firefighters were able to stopped the forward rate of spread within minutes of their arrival. The flames broke out around 2:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of Ricks Drive near South Burson Road off Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras/Jenny Lind area. The fire’s size is a quarter acre. Shoff notes that two engines will remain at the property mopping up for next two to three hours. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:05 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Ground and air resources are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff states the fire is in the 7200 block of Ricks Drive near South Burson Road off Highway 26 in the Rancho Calaveras/Jenny Lind area. There is no information currently in regards to the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened.

