Expect More Mountain Snow This Saturday

yosemite park snow View Photo

The Freeze Warning will remain in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley until 8 AM this morning. A Freeze Watch has also been issued for the same region from late tonight through Saturday morning.

For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-seven degrees was expected. For the Freeze Watch, temperatures as low as thirty-two degrees are likely.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 7 PM this evening until 4 AM Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park from 10 PM this evening until 10 AM Sunday.

Heavy snow is forecast.

The snow levels will begin at 3,500 feet tonight, before rising to around 4,500 to 6,000 feet on Saturday morning.

The heaviest amounts of snow is expected above 5,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,500 foot elevation, will range from one to two feet.

The winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.