Regional Red Flag Warning, Sierra Nevada Wind Advisory

Stanislaus National Forest Enlarge

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode (1,000 to 3,000 feet), the Northern San Joaquin Valley (below 1,000 feet excluding the Delta) and the Stanislaus National Forest from Sunday through Monday.

The Red Flag Warning for the Northern San Joaquin is effective from 11 AM Sunday through 5 PM Monday.

The Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest runs from 11 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Sierra Nevada from 8 PM Sunday through 9 AM Monday.

Gusty wind is expected to begin across the Coastal Range, northern and western Central Valley on Sunday and spread across the Sierra Nevada Sunday night. The combination of wind, low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recovery will bring a period of critical fire weather. New fire starts may spread rapidly during this time.

Winds will range from fifteen to forty mph with gusts ranging from forty to fifty-five mph. The strongest wind and wind gusts will be in the Sierra Nevada.

Daytime minimum humidity between ten and twenty percent is expected. Overnight recovery values will range between twenty-five and fifty percent.

The most critical areas of concern are across exposed ridges and through wind-aligned drainages during the overnight through morning hours.

Outdoor burning is not recommended and is currently banned in the Mother Lode.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of twenty-five to thirty-nine mph or gusts forty to fifty-seven mph are possible. Winds this strong can cause blowing debris and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure lose objects that could be damaged by the wind and use extra caution driving.

Written by Mark Truppner.