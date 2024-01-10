Missing Woman In Mariposa Area

Mariposa, CA– Authorities are searching for Crystal Blackburn, a female adult who went missing from the Mariposa area. Blackburn was last seen in the vicinity of Mt Bullion, walking away from her residence on December 29th, 2023, at approximately 7 pm.

The 5’3″ tall, 160 lbs white female adult with red hair and blue eyes was reported missing, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an active missing persons case as Crystal’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Deputy Arocha from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about Crystal Blackburn’s location or if she is contacted is urged to contact Deputy Arocha at (209) 966-3615. The community is urged to come forward with any details that might aid in locating the missing woman.