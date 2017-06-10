Crosstown Rivalries Rule Mother Lode Gridirons

Sonora, CA — Crosstown rivalries are sure to make for exciting games tonight in week seven of the high school football season.
The 4-2 Sonora Wildcats head to Thorsted Field to take on the undefeated (5-0) Summerville Bears who are sharping their claws to continue their winning streak. Hear all the action live at 7:30 pm on both 93.5 KKBN and on Star 92.7. The highly charged game will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.
Another long running intra-county matchup dubbed the “Battle of the Bell” takes place in San Andreas on Calaveras High’s turf. The 5-1 team takes on the 1-4 Bret Hart High Bullfrogs from Angels Camp.