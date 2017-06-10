Crosstown Rivalries Rule Mother Lode Gridirons

Summerville Bears vs. Linden Lions Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Crosstown rivalries are sure to make for exciting games tonight in week seven of the high school football season.

The 4-2 Sonora Wildcats head to Thorsted Field to take on the undefeated (5-0) Summerville Bears who are sharping their claws to continue their winning streak. Hear all the action live at 7:30 pm on both 93.5 KKBN and on Star 92.7. The highly charged game will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com.

Another long running intra-county matchup dubbed the “Battle of the Bell” takes place in San Andreas on Calaveras High’s turf. The 5-1 team takes on the 1-4 Bret Hart High Bullfrogs from Angels Camp.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Bogio Ditler. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action.