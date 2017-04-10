Quantcast
Update: Crash Causing Traffic Backup In Downtown Sonora

Crash on West Stockton Street in Sonora
10/04/2017 1:42 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 1:40 p.m.: A two vechicle crash on West Stockton Street near the lower Save Mart grocery store that was blocking the roadway has been cleared.

The wreckage had blocked the roadway prompting Sonora Police to ask motorists to avoid the area as traffic was getting backed up in both directions and onto Washington Street. Police just notified Clarke Broadcasting that tow crews have removed the wreckage and traffic is moving freely once again. Police report minor injuries in the collision. The accident happened around 1 p.m.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A crash on Stockton Street near the lower Save Mart grocery store has Sonora Police asking motorists to avoid the area. The two vehicle wreck is blocking the roadway. Officers are directing traffic at this time but it is backed up in both directions and onto Washington Street. Police report minor injuries in the accident. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

