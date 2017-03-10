Downtown Street Closed Overnight

TUD Green Street Closure Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) construction crews will be shutting down Green Street for a water installation work.

The roadway will be closed between Stockton and Church streets from midnight Thursday (Oct. 5) to 4 a.m. Friday (Oct. 6). TUD reports crews will be making a water improvement installation, which could cause tap troubles in the work area. Customers could experience little to no water coming from faucets during this time.

TUD urges motorists to use an alternate route if possible and to drive with caution in the construction area where crews and equipment are present. Below is a TUD map of the road closure area.

