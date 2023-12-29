Sierra Nevada Snow Through Saturday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park, from 10 PM this evening until 10 PM Saturday.

Snow is forecast. The heaviest amounts of snowfall are expected tonight.

The snow levels will begin around 7,000 feet this evening, lowering to 5,500 to 6,000 feet by Saturday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to a foot-and-a-half. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will gust as high as thirty-five to fifty mph.

Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions above 6,000 feet, could make Holiday weekend mountain travel very difficult or impossible with delays and chain controls.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed at Kennedy Meadows. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open. For the latest Highway conditions, click the Traffic tab on MyMotherLode.com