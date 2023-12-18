Winter Storm Warning Issued For Yosemite National Park

yosemite park snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park above 8,000 feet, from 4 AM Tuesday morning until 10 AM Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast for the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The total snow accumulations will range from one to two feet above the 8,000 foot elevation.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel in the higher sections of Yosemite National Park may be very difficult to impossible.

Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) remains closed at Kennedy Meadows. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) remains closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. For the latest Highway conditions, click the ‘traffic’ tab on myMotherLode.com.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.