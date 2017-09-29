Sonora And Summerville On Winning Streaks

Sonora vs. Calaveras at Dunlavey Field Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Week six of the high school football season has all the Mother Lode teams back on the gridiron.

Coming off its win against Calaveras last week, Sonora heads to Amador in hopes of keeping their 3 game winning streak alive. Hear all the action live at 7pm on Star 92.7. Coming off a bye week, the undefeated Summerville High School Bears hit the field at Linden hoping to declaw the Lions. Hear the 7 p.m. game live on 93.5 KKBN. Both games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com. The 1-3 Bret Harte Bullfrogs hop over to Winters High for a 7:30 p.m. game. Four and one, Calaveras hits its home turf to take on Argonaut at 7 p.m.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Bogio Ditler. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action.