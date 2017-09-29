Quantcast
help information
Clear
82.2 ° F
Full Weather

Sonora And Summerville On Winning Streaks

Sonora vs. Calaveras at Dunlavey Field
Sonora vs. Calaveras at Dunlavey Field Photo Icon Enlarge
09/29/2017 9:12 am PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Week six of the high school football season has all the Mother Lode teams back on the gridiron.

Coming off its win against Calaveras last week, Sonora heads to Amador in hopes of keeping their 3 game winning streak alive. Hear all the action live at 7pm on Star 92.7. Coming off a bye week, the undefeated Summerville High School Bears hit the field at Linden hoping to declaw the Lions.  Hear the 7 p.m. game live on 93.5 KKBN. Both games will also be streamed live on myMotherLode.com. The 1-3 Bret Harte Bullfrogs hop over to Winters High for a 7:30 p.m. game. Four and one, Calaveras hits its home turf to take on Argonaut at 7 p.m.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.