Yosemite Introduces Vehicle Reservation Pilot Program

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA–Yosemite National Park has unveiled a pilot program, “Peak Hours Plus,” for vehicle entry reservations during the summer of 2024. The reservation system will be implemented on weekends from April 13 to June 30, daily from July 1 to Aug. 15, and on weekends from Aug. 16 to Oct. 27. Building upon the 2022 “Peak Hours” system, the new approach aims to address peak-time overcrowding by introducing additional reservations for afternoon entries.

Superintendent Cicely Muldoon stated, “This summer’s pilot system is built from extensive public feedback, data from three years of pilot reservation systems here in Yosemite, and lessons learned from other national parks. This pilot system will inform how we ensure an equitable and outstanding visitor experience while protecting Yosemite’s world-class resources.”

Reservations will be mandatory for vehicle entry between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the specified reservation periods. After 4 p.m., entry will not require reservations. Visitors can choose from two reservation types: those valid for a full day and those valid for entry anytime after noon. From Jan. 5, 2024, at 8 a.m., reservations can be purchased online for all arrival dates (Apr. 13 to Oct. 20) here. Reservations will be available until exhausted, with afternoon arrivals and additional full-day reservations added one week in advance.